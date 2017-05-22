- Above is a new trailer for upcoming WWE Network content including new WWE Story Time chapters, new debates on Bring It To The Table, WWE 24 specials on Bill Goldberg and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, new episodes from season 2 of WWE Ride Along and more.
- We noted before WWE Backlash how RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy tweeted about how The Hardys would be watching the match between Breezango and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, which saw Jimmy and Jey retain. As seen below, The Usos responded to Matt and Matt fired back with a "Broken" response about the "eventual ferocious rendezvous" between the two teams:
We'll be monitoring the @WWEUsos vs #FashionPolice on #WWEBacklash tonight.— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 21, 2017
The Hardys won't rest until we are The Greatest Tag Team EVAH.
WELL YOU ABOUT TO STAY WOKE THEN.....#PlzRunUp #WeRunDis #DayOneIsh https://t.co/EBuHuSvtjN— The Usos (@WWEUsos) May 22, 2017
YEEAAASSSS.. I anxiously await our eventual FEROCIOUS RENDEZVOUS.#HouseHardy will look DELIGHTFUL with the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles as well. https://t.co/KdJTHltrJo— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 22, 2017
