- As noted, former WWE Champion CM Punk is one of the pros on the current season of MTV's "The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros" competition. NFL star Victor Cruz, who is hosting the show, recently appeared on Hot 97 and revealed an incident between Punk and Johnny Bananas, who is on the Champs team, as seen in the video above.

"Johnny Bananas, he's a guy who tries to get under everyone's skin," Cruz said. "So he tried to do that to CM Punk."

Johnny reportedly knocked Punk for his UFC debut, stating that "it didn't go so well." Cruz said that Punk got livid and the two got nose to nose and were ready to fight. Cruz said that MTV executives were hoping that Cruz would break up the incident, but he decided not to get involved.

- Kairi Hojo finished up with Stardom after signing a three-year deal with WWE in March. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Hojo was told by WWE to come up with a new finisher. Meltzer noted that Hojo, who is known for her great elbow off the top rope, was told that the top rope elbow is Bayley's move.

- Triple H sent a WWE replica belt to Chelsea legend John Terry after winning the Premier League, as seen below:

