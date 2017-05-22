- The Rock hosted SNL last Saturday and it was the fifth time the former WWE Champion has hosted the show. Above, Rock reacted to a number of his SNL skits and gave some behind-the-scenes comments as the skits rolled on.

- Finn Balor decided to take a selfie with "The Face of America" and current U.S. Champion, Kevin Owens. Actually, it's just Owens' photo that show up on the ramp when he heads to the ring. At last night's event, AJ Styles came up short, losing via count-out, against Owens. Balor is headed towards an Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way Match (against Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, and Samoa Joe) to determine the next number one contender for Brock Lesnar's WWE Universal Title.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.