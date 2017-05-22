Jinder Mahal spoke with The Times of India just after winning the WWE Championship at last night's Backlash PPV. Here are some of the highlights:

"This is honestly the best day of my life. I feel proud, very proud to be representing India in the WWE universe. Obviously, India is a huge part of WWE and I am happy to bring the title back home and will continue to defend the title and make everybody proud."

Goals as Champion:

"I want to make everybody proud, just like everybody is proud of The Great Khali. I want to represent India in a good way and put on good matches. I just defeated Randy Orton, who is a legend in the business; I want to beat guys like John Cena and establish my name as one of the top names of all time in wrestling."

What this means to WWE fans in India:

"It is a very big moment for me. There has not been a WWE champion from India after Khali. This is big moment for the fans in India. They are very passionate and hopefully more fans start to support when they see me as champion. I want to say thank you to the fans and without their support I would not have reached this level, so please keep on supporting and keep on watching WWE programming."

