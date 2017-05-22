- The Octagon will setup shop in Sweden for a special Sunday event, as UFC Fight Night 109 goes down from Stockholm. In the main event, Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira collide in a meeting of former light heavyweight title contenders.

Recently, the UFC released a special "Countdown" segment to promote the fight, detailing both Gustafsson and Teixeira as they look to get back to competing for gold.

- Over the weekend, one of Floyd Mayweather's top prospects was in action, and "Money" provided an update on the possibility of his return vs. Conor McGregor later this year while serving court with reporters.

"I think the fight will happen," Mayweather boldly claimed in an interview with The Telegraph. "There's no rush. The only fight that makes sense to me is the McGregor fight."

Mayweather retired from boxing, but the unbeaten former champion has been involved in a back-and-forth battle with McGregor for quite some time. After it appeared the idea of a super-fight was pointless, UFC president Dana White and the reigning UFC lightweight champion both confirmed last week that they have agreed to terms for the bout.

"I guess I have one more obstacle that I have to get over," Mayweather added. "When we make a move, it's going to be huge. When Floyd Mayweather fights, it's history.

"If I do fight, there's a 90-percent chance it's against Conor. When I get back to the U.S., I'll call Al Haymon and see our next move. There's no rush."

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.