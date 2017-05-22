As noted previously, this year on YouTube there have been some controversial videos regarding social relations that has caused large advertisers to back away from the site. This has also forced YouTube to be much more strict on their viewing restrictions, especially with teens and children.

Based on the type of product pro wrestling presents, especially within the independent circuit, many organizations (including the WWE) will now suffer the fate of being a part of the roll-out of changes Google is doing to ensure that the content presented on YouTube remains for the most part, family-friendly. The "Restricted Mode," which acts similar to "Parental Control", affects wrestling channels, and specifically their revenue.

A number of independent promotions have already stated how this has hit them financially and today WCPW has put out a statement that they will have to cancel a number of upcoming shows, due to the recent changes. The video above talks about the cancellations. Here is their full statement:

"In a decision that has not been made lightly, WCPW must today announce that the forthcoming weekly Loaded shows at Manchester's Bowlers Exhibition Centre will no longer be going ahead. Effective immediately, our June 9, June 16, June 23, June 30, July 14, July 28, August 4, August 11, and August 18 shows have been pulled from our events pages, and refunds will be issued automatically to anyone who has purchased tickets to these events. All other announced dates, including our PPVs and all Pro Wrestling World Cup dates are unaffected by this. Our initial June 2 show will also be going ahead as scheduled, and all tickets purchased for this are still valid.

YouTube Policy This is a decision that we absolutely did not want to make, but unfortunately it has been taken out of our hands by YouTube. Owing to a change in their monetisation policy, which has now classified wrestling as "non-advertiser friendly", it is no longer financially viable for WCPW to produce a weekly free show of the quality our fans deserve. Since the change the WCPW YouTube channel has seen its advertising income decimated, with our recent match between Alberto El Patron and Rey Mysterio Jr earning only $44 despite receiving over 1,100,000 views. This is a reduction of around 98% in what would have been Loaded's main source of revenue. Without that money, it is simply not possible to organise, set-up, manage, produce and edit a free-to-air show on the scale we had intended, and we've been left with no choice but to alter our business model. We're not alone in this either, as other promotions, journalists, and fans have seen their ability to make a living from their content jeopardised entirely by this change. While we support YouTube in their endeavours to make the site a safer and more tolerant place to visit, we reject entirely the classification of wrestling as a whole as "inappropriate content". As such, in the coming weeks WCPW will be partnering with other like-minded individuals and organisations to start a campaign aimed at reversing this sweeping change. Wrestling is not about violence. Wrestling is about scripted entertainment, amazing feats of athleticism and, most of all, story-telling. We want to thank all of our fans for their continued support, and we hope to have more positive news for you soon. Upcoming WCPW Dates Hendrymania - Meadowbank Sports Centre, Edinburgh - Saturday May 27th

Fight Back - Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Manchester - Friday June 2nd

Built To Destroy - Domain, Newcastle - Friday June 16th

Pro Wrestling World Cup: Germany Qualifier - Huxley's, Berlin - Sunday July 2nd

Pro Wrestling World Cup: Japan Qualifier - Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Manchester - Friday July 7th

Pro Wrestling World Cup: USA Qualifier - Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Manchester - Friday July 21st

Pro Wrestling World Cup: ROW Qualifier - Domain, Newcastle - Saturday July 22nd

Pro Wrestling World Cup: Semi-Final - Planet Ice Arena, Miltion Keynes - Wednesday August 23rd

Pro Wrestling World Cup: Semi-Final - Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Manchester - Thursday August 24th

Pro Wrestling World Cup: Final - Sports Central, Newcastle - Saturday August 26th If you have any questions regarding tickets please contact us at [email protected] "

