Source: Sportskeeda

Jinder Mahal shocked the WWE Universe at Backlash by capturing the WWE Championship for the very first time. Sportskeeda caught up with Jinder after his win. Below are the highlights:

"Honestly, the moment hasn't happened, it has quite set in yet, fully. This is already the best day of my life. This is right after the match, and the adrenaline is still pumping, but tonight when I have my alone time when I can reflect on my full journey of how I started in wrestling and all the steps and road bumps that I took to get to this part. This is a very emotional moment. This is 15 years of my hard work and dedication – half of my life. My childhood dream has finally come true."

What can Indian fans expect from him now:

"I want to make everybody proud, just like everybody is proud of The Great Khali for being the champion, I want to be a great champion. I want to represent you guys (fans) in a good way and put on good matches. I just defeated Randy Orton, who is legendary in the business, so I want to beat guys like John Cena, more and more legends, and establish my name as one of the top names of all time in wrestling."

Jinder also spoke about what his win means for India, and had a message for his fans. Catch the interview here

