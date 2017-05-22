- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at stolen fighting words from rival Superstars.
- WWE posted this promo for tonight's RAW as the road to Extreme Rules heats up with Bayley, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Cesaro & Sheamus, RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys and more. You can check out our preview for RAW at this link.
#ExtremeRules is in the distance...— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2017
Don't miss #RAW TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/zDmRHKkkh7
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.