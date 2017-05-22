As noted, DIY is no more after Tommaso Ciampa turned on Johnny Gargano following their main event loss to WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, The Authors of Pain, in a Ladder Match at NXT Takeover: Chicago. As the show went off the air, Ciampa threw Gargano into the LED backdrop on the stage and proceeded to put Gargano through a production area from the announcers table up on the stage.

Yesterday, Gargano's wife, Candice LeRae, posted this update via Twitter:

"Johnny is hurting physically, mentally, and we're drained emotionally. It was a long night and we appreciate everyone's support and kind words. It's going to be a process, but my husband is resilient and will [be] back strong than ever ASAP.

We will try to keep you updated on his progress. For now, this is all I can say on the matter. I have no words for the absolutely selfish acts of this person we believed was a part of our family.

Thank you all for your love and support."

