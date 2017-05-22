- Cesaro's Clash Royale gameplay continues in this new video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel, featuring an appearance from Sheamus.
- WWE's website had posted a gallery of shocked fans reacting to Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win over Randy Orton in the main event of Backlash last night but it appears that gallery has been deleted. They also posted this GIF of post-match reactions from fans:
.@JinderMahal has just DEFEATED @RandyOrton for the #WWEChampionship... and the @WWEUniverse is in SHOCK! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/Qh9cyOcOIH— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2017
