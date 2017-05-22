- Courtesy of KFC, Cathy Kelley's latest WWE Digital video looks at the recent social media ribs between Charlotte Flair and AJ Styles.

- The WWE Payback pay-per-view was the first since December's "Roadblock: End of The Line" to make Nielsen's social media TV ratings but last night's WWE Backlash event also made the charts, coming in at #2 behind the Billboard Music Awards. Backlash had 185,000 interactions on Twitter with 37,000 unique authors, down from the 243,000 interactions and 43,000 authors that Payback drew. Backlash also had 216,000 Facebook interactions with 113,000 unique authors. That is down from the 275,000 interactions and 144,000 unique authors that Payback drew.

- We've noted how R-Truth has been tweeting warning videos to Goldust after Goldust attacked him and ended their Golden Truth tag team on last week's RAW. Goldust responded and threatened to sue Truth, as seen in the tweet below:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.