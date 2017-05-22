- Courtesy of KFC, Cathy Kelley's latest WWE Digital video looks at the recent social media ribs between Charlotte Flair and AJ Styles.
- We've noted how R-Truth has been tweeting warning videos to Goldust after Goldust attacked him and ended their Golden Truth tag team on last week's RAW. Goldust responded and threatened to sue Truth, as seen in the tweet below:
Hey @RonKillings , if you touch me I'll sue! #RememberTheName of ...............#Goldust— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) May 21, 2017
