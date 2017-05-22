- Brie Bella talks about Birdie Joe's recent birth and what it was like to be in labor for 21 hours in this new video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.
- We noted before that Triple H sent a custom WWE Title belt to the Chelsea Football Club for their recent Premiere League win. As seen below, he's also sending custom titles to FC Bayern for their Bundesliga win and the Mumbai Indians for their Indian Premiere League win.
"Gratulation" to @FCBayern, we have something coming to #SaebenerStrasse soon! #MiaSanFCBayern https://t.co/Irz7u4yDrX— Triple H (@TripleH) May 21, 2017
Congratulations, @mipaltan. @WWE has something headed your way! @WWEIndia https://t.co/Isjf4gmh1T— Triple H (@TripleH) May 22, 2017
