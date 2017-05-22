- Brie Bella talks about Birdie Joe's recent birth and what it was like to be in labor for 21 hours in this new video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.

- ESPN's "30 For 30" documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will premiere on Friday, September 8th, according to PWInsider . The film is expected to have a runtime of 90 - 120 minutes and will look at Flair's life and pro wrestling career. The special was directed by Rory Karpf and features name such as Vince McMahon, Triple H, The Undertaker, Sting, Jim Ross, Eric Bischoff, Flair's first wife Leslie, Charlotte Flair, David Flair, other family members and other pro wrestling stars.

- We noted before that Triple H sent a custom WWE Title belt to the Chelsea Football Club for their recent Premiere League win. As seen below, he's also sending custom titles to FC Bayern for their Bundesliga win and the Mumbai Indians for their Indian Premiere League win.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.