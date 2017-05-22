- We reported earlier this month that Chris Jericho has been added to the RAW live events in Tokyo on June 30 and July 1 at Ryougoku Sumo Hall. Jericho has also been added to the June 28th RAW live event in Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium. Jericho hasn't appeared on WWE television since being written out of storylines following a post-match attack by Kevin Owens on SmackDown earlier this month.

- For today only, you can buy one t-shirt and get one for $1 on select tees at WWEShop.com. There is no code needed, just use this link. The sale ends on Monday, May 22nd at 11:59 PT.

- Adam Cole continues to take independent bookings after leaving ROH earlier this month. Cole has been announced for IWC Wrestling's June 10th event in Elizabeth, PA. You can get more details by clicking here.

