- Above is slow motion video of SmackDown Superstars warming up backstage at last night's WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.
- The Singh Brothers tweeted the following today after assisting Jinder Mahal in his WWE Title win over Randy Orton in the main event of Backlash last night. They stated that they were okay after taking some nasty table bumps from Orton last night:
Yes we're okay.— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) May 22, 2017
Yes, a country of a BILLION people are celebrating!
And yes, there is a NEW @WWE Champion, @JinderMahal! #JaiHind ????
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.