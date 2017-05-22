I recently spoke with former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg, who lost the WWE Universal Title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 last month. During the interview, Goldberg said that he is back training in the gym after taking some time off.

"I'm feeling great as I am sitting in my massage chair doing this interview," Goldberg said. "How I feel now is a culmination of 50 years of battering my body; whether it'd be in football or wrestling, going to my Muay Thai gym, it's been a life that I have accepted and a life I wouldn't change for the world, but at the same time it's a life of pain, so it is what it is.

"I was in the gym [last Wednesday] doing my Muay Thai. I took a month off. My body needed it; my body needed to recover from the toxic shock that I kind of put it through. It was a very traumatizing physical experience for me, so yeah, I let my body rest for a month and am back at it."

Goldberg had previously stated that while the preparation for his last WWE run was extremely difficult, he was proud of the end result. Goldberg felt as if his last run re-wrote his first stint with the company.

"As a performer you want the best for your character and your business, you want to go out and do the best that you can do personally and professionally," said Goldberg. "It was a wrong that was re-written. Whatever the circumstances may have been, at the end of the day, the character finally got what it deserved and I am not talking about me, I'm talking about the character."

As for another run with WWE, Goldberg admitted that he would consider it.

"Personally and professionally, it's something that I would have to take into consideration if it was ever presented to me again. As far as the physical aspect is concerned, as I sit and look at myself in the gym I ask myself what I am going to do with this? I don't think it's an impossibility, but it could be an improbability to ever get back in the ring, but never say never. Like I said the last time; you never know who is next and you never know what is next."

While Goldberg has only had one singles match with someone not named Brock Lesnar since WrestleMania 20 - a 22 second squash over then-WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens at Fastlane in February - he said that he has his eye on some up-and-coming stars if he were to return to WWE.

"There's so much young talent there that have the possibility of being the next superstar," Goldberg admitted. "Obviously, the guy with the big push now is Braun Strowman, but unfortunately he is hurt. Great kid and a great work ethic, obviously great character. I would be remiss that stepping in the ring with Roman Reigns wouldn't be fun. There are a lot of guys of being worthy to be getting their ass kicked by me; at the end of the day, there are a lot of great people to leave this business with. I think the stars of the future are right on the cusp of breaking out. There is a plethora of talent ready to be the next big thing."

As for what's next, Goldberg said that he will be appearing at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England from June 29th - July 2nd. The event is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of automobile fans. Goldberg revealed that he will be doing more than just an appearance at the festival.

"Three days before I was supposed to board a plane to Europe to race at this wonderful event [last year] but I got into a fight with this chainsaw and I almost cut my leg off, which obviously prohibited me from boarding that plane and and racing, so this year I get to and it'll be a dream come true because I am such an automotive nut. I get to drive Mike Skinner's backup craftsman truck, 750 horsepower race car up this hill and it'll be a lot of fun. It's a dream come true; there will be around 200,000 - 300,000 people there. We have a number of appearances in Europe also, around 4 Q&A's around London area. It's going to be a lot of fun. WCW did a little tour in London Manchester back in the day and it was a great time. I remember how great the fans were, so it'll be great to go back there to shake their hands, take pictures and to be able to show my son how the Goldberg fever is spread all over the pond.

"I have driven in the truck, but never competed in that truck. I did some hot laps in it last year before my battle with the chainsaw, unfortunately I wasn't able to get back to it last year because I had something called wrestling, so it'll be interesting man. I'm not going to try and break records with any stretch of imagination. You go up these hills on your own so I don't think after this run, this wrestling run, I don't need to prove myself to anybody anymore and I am certainly not a Race Car Driver, I am just doing it to have fun and have a good time so I think I will burn out probably 200-300 yards within the beginning of the race so that'll be my form of entertainment."

You can check out the first part of our Goldberg interview at this link, where Goldberg discussed his feelings on Brock Lesnar, Lesnar's growth as a person over the years, how he felt after the WrestleMania 33 match with Lesnar and more. You can follow Goldberg on Twitter @Goldberg or on Instagram @Goldberg95.

