- ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV in Detroit caught up with WWE Hall of Famer Sting at this past Saturday's Motor City Comic Con. During the interview, Sting discussed regretting never facing The Undertaker.

"I always wanted to wrestle Undertaker. That was a worldwide dream match, I think, and it was my dream match too," Sting said. "I always wanted to do that with Taker, just one time. I thought it would've been a good way to go out, but you know, I hurt my neck and the rest is history."

- In an update to reports stating that ESPN's "30 For 30" documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will premiere on Friday, September 8th, an ESPN spokesperson has informed us that the date is inaccurate and no official airdate has been decided.

- The Rock's hit movie, The Fate of The Furious, will be available on Digital HD on June 27, 2017, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand on July 11, 2017.

