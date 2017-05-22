Source: Sportskeeda

Sportskeeda has another interview with new WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Below are some highlights:

"The backstage reaction has been very good. Vince was very happy. He was really proud of me because Vince knows how much work I've put in. And, I told Vince, 'Hey Vince, my goal is to come back every week and improve. Every time you see me perform I'm going to get better on the mic, going to get better in the ring and I'll be in better shape every week.'

"I think Vince really appreciates that and WWE is a place where they reward hard work and I'm an example of that."

When did you find out that you'd be winning the title last night?

"I found out the day of."

You're now going to be a full-time WWE Champion while your counterpart on RAW, Brock Lesnar, is a part-timer. What are your thoughts on that and do you have any message for Brock Lesnar?

"I have no problem with Brock Lesnar being a part-timer because he's earned that spot. He's a multiple time champion in WWE, a former UFC Champion, NCAA amateur wrestling champion so his accolades speak for themselves. He's at a point where he calls the shots and he decides whether he'll be part-time or full-time. I'm young, I'm hungry. This is my first taste of WWE gold. I only want more and I'm not satisfied. I want to retire, when it's all said and done, as one of the greats.

"My message to Brock is that the Maharaja does what it takes to be a true champion, a full-time fighting champion willing to take on anybody – whether it's Brock, Cena, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns or anybody."

