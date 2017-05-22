In the video above, Mike Rome informs WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville that his title defense against Austin Aries at WWE Extreme Rules on June 4th will now be a Submission Match. Neville cuts a promo and says he doesn't care what kind of match Aries gets.
Fatal 5 Way to Crown #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns
Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women's Title
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose
The title can change hands on a disqualification.
Submission Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title
Austin Aries vs. Neville
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys
