Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's RAW, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

Please help spread word of tonight's coverage. Twitter users, please share this page by clicking the 'Share' button below:

Tweet

Keep hitting REFRESH on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a promo for the Fatal 5 Way at WWE Extreme Rules in two weeks.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Bray Wyatt as the Van Del Arena lights up with his fireflies. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Corey Graves.

Wyatt takes the mic and starts in on a promo like only he delivers. Wyatt starts talking about The Beast. Wyatt goes on about how he's in control and soon he will rip open the chest of The Beast and feast on his heart. Wyatt says The Beast will die a horrible death at the hands of our true one savior, Bray. Wyatt says 4 other men will suffer at Extreme Rules as he begins his brilliant crusade to slay The Beast, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Wyatt goes on about his Extreme Rules opponents. Roman Reigns interrupts to a mixed reaction and out he comes.

Reigns says if Wyatt is going to down him in his Yard, he might as well do it in his face. Wyatt laughs at Reigns and mentions how he's the only one here who can beat Lesnar. Reigns says he's going to beat 4 guys at Extreme Rules, including Wyatt, and go on to beat Lesnar, and that's the truth. Reigns says he's not worried about Extreme Rules right now, the only thing on his mind is how he's going to get Wyatt out of his yard. They come face to face. The music hits and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to the stage.

Angle says the Fatal 5 Way could very well be the biggest match of the new era. Angle goes on and makes Reigns vs. Wyatt for right now. The crowd pops. Angle calls for a referee and says "it's true" as his music hits and we go to commercial.

Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt

Back from the break and the match kicks off. Back and forth to start. Wyatt turns upside down and taunts Reigns early. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail early on but Reigns ends up booting him to the floor. They bring it back in and Wyatt drops Reigns with the Uranage.

Reigns goes on to turn it around until Wyatt launches himself into Reigns off the ropes. Both are down now. The music hits and out comes Samoa Joe to the ring. Wyatt watches from the corner. It looks like Joe is inviting Wyatt to double team Reigns with him. Joe grabs Reigns for the Coquina Clutch as the referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Roman Reigns

- After the bell, Wyatt also attacks Reigns but Joe grabs him from behind and applies the Clutch. The music hits and out comes Seth Rollins to make the save next. Rollins unloads on Joe and sends him retreating. Wyatt tries to come from behind on Rollins but Reigns makes the save with a Superman punch. Reigns and Rollins stand tall but trade looks as the Extreme Rules theme song plays.

- Still to come, Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson. Also, Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy with the winner picking the stipulation for Extreme Rules. Back to commercial.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.