WWE has announced Finn Balor vs. former partner Karl Anderson for tonight's RAW from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

No other matches have been announced as of this writing but as noted, tonight's show will feature more hype for the June 4th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. We have possible spoilers for tonight at this link

