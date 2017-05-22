- Paul Heyman made his return to WWE TV on tonight's RAW from Grand Rapids, Michigan for an in-ring segment with Finn Balor to promote the Fatal 5 Way at WWE Extreme Rules. As noted, it will be Balor vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Above is video from tonight's segment with Balor and Heyman.

- WWE Mexico has confirmed the following SmackDown live events for this December:

* December 1st: Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City

* December 2nd: Coliseo Yutican in Merida

* December 3rd: Arena Monterrey in Monterrey

- Tyler Breeze believes Breezango deserves a rematch following their loss to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at WWE Backlash on Sunday but as seen below, The Usos aren't interested:

@WWEUsos I'm thinking we deserve a rematch... — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) May 23, 2017

