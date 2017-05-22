- It appears WWE veteran Goldust may be in for a push on the RAW brand after the turn on R-Truth last week. Tonight's RAW saw a backstage promo from the former WWE Intercontinental Champion where he declared that he is back in the director's chair and that The Golden Age is back. Goldust vs. Truth is expected to take place at WWE Extreme Rules next month. You can see the promo from RAW above.

Charlotte Flair will join WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and Ric Flair in representing the company at the International Licensing Expo in Las Vegas this week. The expo runs May 23rd through May 25th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. No word yet on if Charlotte will be missing SmackDown this week.

- As noted, this week's WWE 205 Live will feature a Street Fight to end the feud between Akira Tozawa and Brian Kendrick. As seen below, Mike Rome was interviewing Tozawa after his RAW win over Ariya Daivari when Kendrick attacked him. The two were separated by officials

