- As noted, WWE NXT announcer Vic Joseph made his WWE Main Event commentary debut at this week's pre-RAW tapings in Grand Rapids, MI as TJ Perkins faced Gran Metalik while Rhyno & Heath Slater faced Curt Hawkins & Curtis Axel. Vic called the show with Corey Graves.
- Bray Wyatt is celebrating his 30th birthday today. Wyatt teamed with Samoa Joe to defeat Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the main event of last night's RAW.
- Below is a preview for Wednesday's NXT episode with Wesley Blake vs. Drew McIntyre, Aleister Black vs. Curt Hawkins and "The Velveteen Dream" Patrick Clark vs. an enhancement talent. The special episode was taped before Saturday's "Takeover: Chicago" event at the Allstate Arena and will feature highlights from that event as well.
