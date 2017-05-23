- Above is video of Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews after Crews' loss to Kalisto on last night's WWE RAW in Grand Rapids, MI. Crews blames the ringside antics of Titus on the loss, then they argue about the "flippity flop thing" and Titus yelling. Titus apologizes and says Crews has all the talent in the world while they have the best brand in the world in The Titus Brand. Titus ends the segment with a selfie and tells Crews to make it a win next time.
- Emma tweeted the following during last night's RAW while she's currently out of action with a shoulder injury. She suffered the injury at the May 7th WWE live event in Liverpool and left the European tour early to be evaluated back in the United States. She later noted on May 13th that she was doing rehab on the shoulder.
Ahem... I've never been a champion, but I kinda like how this looks! Down, but not out! Nothing to lose... Everything to gain! ?? #RAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/gcXSTSci2t— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) May 23, 2017
