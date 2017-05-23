Source: Fox Sports

A long time veteran of the WWE, Goldust recently spoke to Fox Sports on some of the recent happenings in the company as well as general topics. Below are some highlights:

"I think it stems from the week when we had the tag team turmoil match, and R-Truth fell short. When it really counted, that's when we needed it. We hadn't as a tag team had a title shot. We kept losing, and he lost that one opportunity for us. That just sent me over the edge, and I'd had enough. He's holding me back. It's time to get back to my roots."

The high point of his Golden Truth run:

"You know, we had a lot of fun early on doing the backstage thing. It was funny, it was entertaining… and then somewhere along the way, R-Truth was trying to oversee everything instead of letting things organically fit together for us as a team. He stopped communicating with me about the way things were done. He saw it one way, he wanted to do it his way.

"And his way… to me, when you've been in the business for as long as I have, wasn't the right way. I've done that, I know exactly what to do. In a sense, he was holding me back."

Thoughts on Jinder Mahal winning WWE Championship:

"I flew in last night, I was watching it on the WWE Network. I watched the whole show. As I was watching it, I was like 'man, this crowd is electric.' Chicago, to me, is the best wrestling crowd on the planet. They are the best. They are loud, they are ruthless, and they will tear you down if you let them. That crowd is the best, and that building is electric.

"And to see Jinder… you know, I didn't know. Nobody knew. The way they did it, I'm very happy for Jinder, because he left and he came back and he busted his ass and he trained hard and he has probably the best physique here in WWE. He looks great, has a great attitude, and is a genuinely good human being, and I couldn't be happier for him. Congratulations to Jinder Mahal.

"Anything can happen. You never say never in our company, and that proved the point last night. It was just a month ago or two months ago that he was in eight-man tags with us. He was in that comedy-style eight-man tag match that we've had for the last year, and now he's world champion. That goes to say something. He's worked his ass off and had the attitude that every performer needs to have when they try to get into this company… He is proof of something good happening.

"You know, the brass ring that everybody talks about, which everybody makes fun of, it was there [Sunday] night for Jinder Mahal, and he grabbed it."

Goldust also spoke about not being concerned by fans, evolving his character, and his experience of the recent European tour. Read the entire interview here.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.