Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio with the fallout from Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to throw Punjabi Celebration

* SmackDown LIVE Women clash in tag team battle following WWE Backlash melee

* Shane McMahon to make Money in the Bank announcement

* Who's next to challenge The Usos?

* Will AJ Styles continue his pursuit of the United States Title?

