Thanks to Bobby Sinopoli for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Ypsilanti, Michigan:

* Breezango defeated The Ascension

* Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English. English demanded another match...

* Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English

* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens retained over AJ Styles. AJ won by DQ when Owens used a steel chair. AJ came back and hit the Styles Clash

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over American Alpha

* Sami Zayn and Randy Orton defeated Baron Corbin and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal when Orton hit the RKO on Corbin

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.