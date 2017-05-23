Thanks to Bobby Sinopoli for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Ypsilanti, Michigan:
* Breezango defeated The Ascension
* Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English. English demanded another match...
* Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English
* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan
* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens retained over AJ Styles. AJ won by DQ when Owens used a steel chair. AJ came back and hit the Styles Clash
* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over American Alpha
* Sami Zayn and Randy Orton defeated Baron Corbin and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal when Orton hit the RKO on Corbin
