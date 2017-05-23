- Above is the latest episode of John Cena's "Auto Geek" with the SmackDown Superstar showing off his 2004 Ferrari 360 Spider.
- WWE Hall of Famers Ricky Morton and Madusa (Alundra Blayze) are acting as guest coaches at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week. Below is a photo from Ricky and a Twitter exchange between Madusa and WWE NXT Superstar Liv Morgan:
@Madusa_rocks being at the performance center this week is the best. What a badass ??— LIV Morgan ?? (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) May 22, 2017
Blondie! ?? you did awesome 2day. I'm very proud of you. What are we going to do? Stance, tuck and kick! #yougotthis ?? #futurebadasskicker !?? https://t.co/ZRJVGFv3SU— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) May 22, 2017
My first day at the WWE Performance Center. What a wonderful time I had; only more to come! @WWEPerformCtr pic.twitter.com/zX3Sv2mOpt— School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) May 23, 2017
