- Above is the latest episode of John Cena's "Auto Geek" with the SmackDown Superstar showing off his 2004 Ferrari 360 Spider.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind The Bachelorette and The Voice. RAW had 74,000 interactions with 17,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week's 84,000 Twitter interactions with 17,000 unique authors. RAW also had 165,000 Facebook interactions with 116,000 unique authors, down from last week's 183,000 interactions with 128,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- WWE Hall of Famers Ricky Morton and Madusa (Alundra Blayze) are acting as guest coaches at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week. Below is a photo from Ricky and a Twitter exchange between Madusa and WWE NXT Superstar Liv Morgan:

@Madusa_rocks being at the performance center this week is the best. What a badass ?? — LIV Morgan ?? (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) May 22, 2017

Blondie! ?? you did awesome 2day. I'm very proud of you. What are we going to do? Stance, tuck and kick! #yougotthis ?? #futurebadasskicker !?? https://t.co/ZRJVGFv3SU — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) May 22, 2017

My first day at the WWE Performance Center. What a wonderful time I had; only more to come! @WWEPerformCtr pic.twitter.com/zX3Sv2mOpt — School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) May 23, 2017

