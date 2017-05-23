- Above is video from the recent Jack Swagger vs. Alberto El Patron match for the FULL promotion in Mexico. This may have been Swagger's first post-WWE match.

- WWE recently applied to trademark the term "Immune to Fear" for merchandise use.

- John Cena tweeted the following to promote the second season of FOX's American Grit reality competition. The season two premiere airs on Sunday, June 11th.


Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles