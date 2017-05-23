- Above is video from the recent Jack Swagger vs. Alberto El Patron match for the FULL promotion in Mexico. This may have been Swagger's first post-WWE match.

WWE recently applied to trademark the term "Immune to Fear" for merchandise use.

- John Cena tweeted the following to promote the second season of FOX's American Grit reality competition. The season two premiere airs on Sunday, June 11th.

T-minus 3 weeks until the premiere of @AmericanGritFOX Season 2 on Sunday, June 11. #ShowYourGrit pic.twitter.com/imyphyAU2t — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 23, 2017

