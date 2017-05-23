- WWE just confirmed that Cedric Alexander will make his return to the ring on tonight's 205 Live episode, which will also feature Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa in a Street Fight. They tweeted this promo.
- Roman Reigns tweeted the following on his new "My Yard" t-shirt from WWE Shop, which he calls the coolest tee he's ever had. Visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchase.
I know it took awhile, but I'm proud to present the coolest tee I think I've ever had! Get em while you can! #TheMerchandise #TheGuyTee https://t.co/R1Tgk1GXsg— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 23, 2017
@WWERomanReigns has settled the question! Get his new #ItsMyYard authentic tee at #WWEShop. #WWE #RomanReignshttps://t.co/9LZ4rMbobA pic.twitter.com/4qS8VoKghp— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) May 22, 2017
