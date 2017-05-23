- Powerlifter Mark Bell posted this video with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin from Bell's recent Powercast trip to Los Angeles. Austin interrupts some filming at around the 4 minute mark and catches up before joining a podcast taping.

Becky Lynch recently did a Q&A with Justin Barrasso for the Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard website at this link . She commented on which brand has the more entertaining collection of talents, in terms of personality:

"Hands down, SmackDown Live. Sometimes I'd travel by myself, and I'd ride with Carmella from time to time, but Charlotte and I are back together and we are Thelma and Louise. Now I'd love to see Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Sheamus, and Finn Balor come to SmackDown."

- The Miz will be back on MTV tonight as he hosts "The Challenge: Countdown and Chill" at 8pm EST. The special will feature the 15 craziest moments from Challenge history. Miz tweeted the following on the show:

Tonight @mtv #ChallengeCountdownAndChill 8pm est hosted by yours truly where I countdown the 15 crazy AF moments ever seen on a challenge. pic.twitter.com/XA8IDSVAH5 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 23, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.