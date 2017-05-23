- Above is slow motion video from Finn Balor's win over Karl Anderson on last night's WWE RAW from Grand Rapids, MI.
- The response from fans to Goldust's promo on last night's RAW has been very positive. As noted, it appears a push is on for the WWE veteran as he announced that The Golden Age is back. Goldust also took to Twitter after RAW and wrote the following:
"I'm back in the director's chair, and I control how and when my next film will end... The Golden Age is BACK!" - @Goldust #RAW pic.twitter.com/eizEpJxz0Y— WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2017
