- Above is slow motion video from Finn Balor's win over Karl Anderson on last night's WWE RAW from Grand Rapids, MI.

- Seth Rollins will be appearing at a Quad Cities River Bandits vs. Peoria Chiefs minor league baseball game this Wednesday for "Black & Brave Night" to promote his nearby Black & Brave Wrestling Academy. Rollins is being advertised by his real name, Colby Lopez. There will be pre-game matches presented by indie promotion SCW Pro. A flyer for the event can be seen at this link.

Goldust On Jinder Mahal Winning WWE Title, Turning On R-Truth, High Point Of Golden Truth, More
- The response from fans to Goldust's promo on last night's RAW has been very positive. As noted, it appears a push is on for the WWE veteran as he announced that The Golden Age is back. Goldust also took to Twitter after RAW and wrote the following:


