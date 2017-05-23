- Above is slow motion video from Finn Balor's win over Karl Anderson on last night's WWE RAW from Grand Rapids, MI.

Seth Rollins will be appearing at a Quad Cities River Bandits vs. Peoria Chiefs minor league baseball game this Wednesday for "Black & Brave Night" to promote his nearby Black & Brave Wrestling Academy. Rollins is being advertised by his real name, Colby Lopez. There will be pre-game matches presented by indie promotion SCW Pro. A flyer for the event can be seen at this link

- The response from fans to Goldust's promo on last night's RAW has been very positive. As noted, it appears a push is on for the WWE veteran as he announced that The Golden Age is back. Goldust also took to Twitter after RAW and wrote the following:

"I'm back in the director's chair, and I control how and when my next film will end... The Golden Age is BACK!" - @Goldust #RAW pic.twitter.com/eizEpJxz0Y — WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2017

