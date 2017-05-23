As noted, Triple H announced today that the 32-competitor women's tournament set for the WWE Network this summer will be The Mae Young Classic. WWE issued the following announcement after Triple H's tweets:

WWE has announced that the first-ever Mae Young Classic women's tournament will take place Thursday, July 13, and Friday, July 14, from Full Sail Live in Orlando, Fla.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. ET via nxttickets.com.

The tournament, named after WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history, Mae Young, will feature 32 of the top female competitors from around the world participating in a single-elimination tournament. The unprecedented event will stream later this summer exclusively on WWE Network.

"The Mae Young Classic will mark a significant moment in the evolution of WWE," said Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events and Creative. "We are proud to provide this unique opportunity for the best female talent from around the world."

Additional information on the Mae Young Classic will be announced in the coming weeks.