- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Grand Rapids, MI.
Finally. It has been done. Soon. Very soon.— Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) May 23, 2017
- As seen below, former WWE Champion The Rock surprised a group of 500 people after a screening of Baywatch, which hits theaters this week:
Surprised 500 fans who just finished watching #Baywatch?? they LOVED it. People's reactions will always be the best part of making movies ?????? pic.twitter.com/bM4ND4WPwf— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 23, 2017
???? Surprise! *For the record there were no young kids in this theater. We've been having special audience screenings of #BAYWATCH?? across the country and the people have been LOVING the movie, which is always the most gratifying part. Last night, I surprised a packed house of about 500 fans who just finished watching #BAYWATCH??. You can literally feel the buzz in the air. You can also feel my mind racing the moment the girls shout "I LOVE YOU" and of course, I find my way into saying, I love you too. Well, you sound like someone I can love. A little horny. ?? Hey, it's Baywatch, so it's all about the rated R FUN with audiences worldwide. Love U back Atlanta and thanks for the warm welcome and having fun with us! #YouSoundLikeSomeoneICanLuv #BAYWATCH?? OPENS THIS THURS! (special s/o to my boy Rodney Carrington for the "drunk and horny" joke. One of my favs).
