Monday's WWE RAW, featuring Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt in the main event, drew 2.615 million viewers. This is down 5% from last week's 2.751 million viewers. This is a new low for 2017 and the worst number since the Halloween episode last October.

This marks the fourth straight week that RAW has averaged below 3 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.661 million viewers, the second hour drew 2.759 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.425 million viewers.

RAW was #5 on cable for the night in viewership, behind the NBA Playoffs, Shepard Smith, Tucker Carlson and Hannity. RAW was also #5 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NBA Playoffs, Love & Hip-Hop, Street Outlaws and Basketball Wives.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers

March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers

March 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewers

March 27th Episode: 3.292 million viewers

April 3rd Episode: 3.767 million viewers

April 10th Episode: 3.429 million viewers

April 17th Episode: 3.346 million viewers

April 24th Episode: 3.007 million viewers

May 1st Episode: 2.87 million viewers

May 8th Episode: 2.696 million viewers

May 15th Episode: 2.751 million viewer

May 22nd Episode: 2.615 million viewers

May 29th Episode:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.