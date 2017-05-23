Source: FOX Sports

New WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is continuing to do the media rounds. FOX Sports has a new interview with Jinder today, you can check out a couple of highlights below:

"He was very happy, shook my hand. He was standing up when I came back through Gorilla. I get a lot of advice from Vince. I believe he's a genius, so a lot of promos and everything… the last couple weeks after a match or a promo, Vince is the first person that I come to talk to. He was very happy, he could see that I was improving, and Vince is one of those guys… if you care, he cares about you. I have a great relationship with Vince now, which is one of those things I never had before, because I would kind of avoid him. But now I come back and Vince is the first person that I see every week."

Triple H recently saying that when he returned to WWE in 2016, he was a "man as opposed to a kid trying to make it in the business"

"He is right. I was 23, I was right out of college, and then I debuted, I was on the SmackDown roster when I was 24. So it was a little bit too much too soon. I'll be the first to admit that I wasn't quite ready for the responsibility inside the ring and outside the ring. I got sidetracked.

"Now, looking back, being released was one of the best things that ever happened to me because I developed so much as a performer and as a person outside the ring. Inside of the ring, I got my confidence back. I had lost my confidence just working short matches, losing in like three minutes. I had to wrestle in these 20-minute long matches, main-event style matches, and I got my confidence back. So that was very important."

Jinder also discussed his first run with WWE, 3MB, the reaction backstage to his victory and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

