Tonight's WWE SmackDown from Toledo is scheduled to feature AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens in the main event, according to PWInsider. Another match planned for tonight will see female Superstars compete to determine a Money In the Bank opponent for SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi.

As noted, WWE previously announced the following for tonight:

* Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya and Carmella (could be changed)

* Shane McMahon's Money In the Bank announcement

* New WWE Champion Jinder Mahal hosts a Punjabi Celebration

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live SmackDown coverage.

