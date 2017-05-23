- Above is slow motion video from last night's WWE RAW main event from Grand Rapids, which saw Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt defeat Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.
- The New Day's Fantastic Ride presented by "Final Fantasy XIV" is now available in the on-demand section of the WWE Network. Big E tweeted out another clip from the special, seen below:
Peep "New Day's Fantastic Ride" on the @WWENetwork ASAP pronto! pic.twitter.com/XMuKPQrtbh— ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) May 23, 2017
