SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced tonight that Randy Orton will get his rematch from new WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view next month.
Money In the Bank takes place on June 18th from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis and will be a SmackDown-exclusive event.
Per #SDLive Commissioner @shanemcmahon, @RandyOrton will choose to have his #WWEChampionship rematch at #MITB! But that's not all... pic.twitter.com/mvlEe5FN5T— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.