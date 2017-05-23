- Above is a promo for next Monday's WWE RAW with Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor in a Triple Threat.
- While The Revival is currently out of action while Dash Wilder recovers from a broken jaw, the two were backstage at last night's RAW in Grand Rapids. As seen below, Dash and Scott Dawson were spotted walking in the background during a backstage segment with Sasha Banks:
TOP GUYS #RAW pic.twitter.com/CCOVKmP1fn— Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) May 23, 2017
¿The Revival quienes atacaron a Enzo Amore esta noche en #RAW?@ScottDawsonWWE@DashWilderWWE#TopGuys#RAWCL pic.twitter.com/VtOvX33VTe— Lucha En Serio (@LuchaEnSerio) May 23, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.