- Above is a promo for next Monday's WWE RAW with Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor in a Triple Threat.

- Next week's WWE SmackDown from Atlanta will feature a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match between Carmella, Natalya, Tamina Snuka, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. The winner will go on to face SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view next month.

- While The Revival is currently out of action while Dash Wilder recovers from a broken jaw, the two were backstage at last night's RAW in Grand Rapids. As seen below, Dash and Scott Dawson were spotted walking in the background during a backstage segment with Sasha Banks:

