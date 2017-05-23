- Above is the latest teaser for Lana's WWE SmackDown arrival. No word yet on when she will finally make her blue brand debut.
- There was also no mention of Rusev this week. He was set to make his return last week for a response to his demands for a WWE Title shot but WWE has made no mention of his absence. Rusev noted last week that he did not appear due to a Nashville Predators NHL game but he tweeted this teaser earlier this afternoon:
No @PredsNHL game tonight. You know what that means.......— Rusev The Ruler (@RusevBUL) May 23, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.