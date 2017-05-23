Matt Hardy commented on Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm today sending PWInsider a log of the communications between the company and Hardy over the ownership of the "Broken" gimmick. Nordholm included an alleged four-page excerpt from Hardy's contract with highlighted passages which stated that the company owned all intellectual property after their relationship ended.

Matt Hardy On TNA's Illegal Use Of Footage, Reby Hardy Texts Lawyer Regarding Tweet From Impact Exec
Nordholm also posted an email exchange with a WWE employee who stated that WWE had "no interest" in getting involved with acquiring the gimmick.

Hardy responded on Twitter:


