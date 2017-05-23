Matt Hardy commented on Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm today sending PWInsider a log of the communications between the company and Hardy over the ownership of the "Broken" gimmick. Nordholm included an alleged four-page excerpt from Hardy's contract with highlighted passages which stated that the company owned all intellectual property after their relationship ended.

Nordholm also posted an email exchange with a WWE employee who stated that WWE had "no interest" in getting involved with acquiring the gimmick.

Hardy responded on Twitter:

I tell the truth & I don't need to desperately overcompensate to prove my public credibility. My facts will be shared via the correct venue. — Matt Hardy #DTO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 24, 2017

