- As seen on tonight's WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn quickly defeated Baron Corbin but was stretchered out after a post-match beatdown from The Lone Wolf. In the Fallout video above, Corbin says laughs at Sami's condition and says he doesn't care because that's what happens when a little boy steps into a man's world.
Does it matter to #SDLive #WomensChampion @NaomiWWE who walks out of next week's #Fatal5Way Elimination match victorious? #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/6pd5ebB4Ew— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2017
- After expressing some frustration over watching WWE Backlash from home this past Sunday, Mojo Rawley tweeted the following during tonight's SmackDown. As noted, Mojo did not have a match on TV but he did work the dark match, teaming with American Alpha, Tye Dillinger and Luke Harper to defeat The Colons, The Ascension and Aiden English.
Patiently waiting.....— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 24, 2017
When preparation meets opportunity, it will yield greatness. I continue on unphased & await my opportunity. #ATGMBRChamp @WWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/g2bRlc3yc9— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 24, 2017
