- As noted, Cedric Alexander made his return to WWE TV on tonight's 205 Live episode with a win over Johnny Boone. In the Fallout video above, Cedric says he feels at peace for the first time in two months and being out in front of the WWE Universe is where he needs to be. He says it's like he never left but now he plans to pick up where he left off - slowly climbing his way into the WWE Cruiserweight Title picture.
- As seen on this week's 205 Live, the feud between Rich Swann and Noam Dar continued as Dar attacked Swann following Swann's win over Ariya Daivari. Video from the attack is below. Alicia Fox posted this backstage video of the crazy couple mocking Swann after the attack:
The #ScottishSupernova @NoamDar and @AliciaFoxy are proving that love is DANGEROUS...especially for @GottaGetSwann! #205Live pic.twitter.com/kiQggONls8— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2017
