Source: F4WOnline

Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm revealed in an interview with the LAW this week that even though he felt that it was "unquestionable" that Impact Wrestling owned the "Broken" gimmick, he received word from WWE that they weren't interested in it anyway.

"As far as I know, the WWE doesn't want the gimmick, and indeed, from every conversation I've had with them, I've been told they have no interest in it," Nordholm said. When asked if WWE has been actively pursuing the gimmick from them Nordholm replied, "Oh god, no. We've been in communication because there's all this chatter about how we're keeping it from them. [Laughs] I'm taking heat because I'm keeping something from you. If you want it, why don't you call me? And their answer to me has been, 'No, not interested.'"

On Tuesday, Nordholm leaked an email exchange he had with a WWE employee who stated that WWE had "no interest" in getting involved with acquiring the gimmick.

Dave Meltzer reported on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is not getting involved because they don't want to set a precedent of buying a gimmick or idea from someone else. Hardy is actively pursuing acquiring the rights to it, and Meltzer noted that if WWE was not interested in the gimmick, they would tell him to stop doing the "Broken" mannerisms that he's been using on television. Meltzer added that it's clear that they have interest in the gimmick if Hardy can get the rights for it, however they have no desire to get involved in the process.

