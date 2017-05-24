- Above is the full match between Jushin Thunder Liger and Super Delfin from the Best of the Super Juniors tournament in 1994. Liger has participated nearly every year (missing 1995 and 2000), this year will be his 26th and last appearance.

- Ring of Honor announced the the first-ever War of the Worlds tour in the UK and will be teaming up with NJPW, CMLL, and Revolution Pro Wrestling. On August 17th, Rev Pro will hold a kickoff show (Summer Sizzler 2017) in London, England. The tour will then last three nights: August 18 (London, England), August 19 (Liverpool, England), and August 20 (Edinburgh, Scotland).

- Night 6 of NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament continued on earlier today. Here are the current standings:

Block A

Dragon Lee 6

Marty Scurll 6

Will Ospreay 6

Ricochet 4

Taichi 4

Hiromu Takahashi 4

Taka Michinoku 2

Jushin Thunder Liger 0

Block B

El Desperado 6

Ryusuke Taguchi 4

Tiger Mask IV 4

Yoshinobu Kanemaru 4

ACH 2

Volador Jr. 2

Kushida 2

Bushi 0

