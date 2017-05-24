- Above is the full U.S. Title Fatal 4-Way Match between the champion Kofi Kingston, MVP, William Regal, and Matt Hardy from Extreme Rules in 2009. After hitting Trouble in Paradise, Kofi was able to pin Regal for the victory.
- The Ringer asked AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Braun Strowman a simple question: "Can you take 'em?" The list included: The Golden State Warriors, Bruce Lee, Ursula (from The Little Mermaid), The Backstreet Boys, and a number of other individuals.
Can You Take 'Em? @BraunStrowman, @AJStylesorg, @fightowensfight, @SashaBanksWWE, and @ShinsukeN on how they would do against some wild foes pic.twitter.com/HKzrpQDikU— The Ringer (@ringer) May 23, 2017
