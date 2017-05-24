- Above is the full U.S. Title Fatal 4-Way Match between the champion Kofi Kingston, MVP, William Regal, and Matt Hardy from Extreme Rules in 2009. After hitting Trouble in Paradise, Kofi was able to pin Regal for the victory.

- Rolling Stone ran an article praising Breezango for "Making wrestling fun again" thanks to their recent resurgence and "The Fashion Files." Breezango has been chasing after the The Usos' SmackDown Tag Team Titles for the past few weeks, coming up short at Backlash and on last night's episode of SmackDown.

- The Ringer asked AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Braun Strowman a simple question: "Can you take 'em?" The list included: The Golden State Warriors, Bruce Lee, Ursula (from The Little Mermaid), The Backstreet Boys, and a number of other individuals.

