- As we mentioned earlier, The New Day made their first appearance on television since the Superstar Shakeup on last night's episode of Talking Smack. During the episode, Xavier Woods invited Shane McMahon to appear on his UpUpDownDown YouTube gaming show. Shane accepted, and mentioned that he would be able to do it this week.

- WWE will return to the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio for a RAW live event on Sunday, July 30th. Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt is the scheduled main event. Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental title and Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe are also scheduled for the show. Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 2nd at the Covelli Centre box office or at ticketmaster.com.

- NJPW star KUSHIDA revealed on Twitter that he is calling his new "small package driver" the "Back to the Future." Seth Rollins, who used to use the move as his finisher on the independents and called it "God's Last Gift," playfully responded to KUSHIDA, noting that the move already had a name:

@FrankieKazarian Hi Kazarian!Sorry my new finisher Smallpackegedriver i call it Back to the future??no ploblem? — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) May 24, 2017

