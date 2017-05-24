- Above is the first look at the second season of American Grit hosted by John Cena. The show puts contestants through a number of challenges with the winner coming away with $250,000. As noted, Cena is currently taking time away from WWE to promote and work on various outside projects. He is advertised to be on the July 4 episode of SmackDown.

- Wizard World Philadelphia announced The Hardy Boyz, Bray Wyatt, Big Cass & Enzo and Alexa Bliss will be appearing throughout the event. Wizard World will take place between June 1 and June 4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, for more information, click here

- Newly crowned WWE UK Champion, Pete Dunne, retweeted a fan showing a photo of him with current WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Neville, from years ago. Dunne responded "Time for a match I reckon." Neville also saw this and replied: "Careful what ya wish for lad."

