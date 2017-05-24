- Above is the first look at the second season of American Grit hosted by John Cena. The show puts contestants through a number of challenges with the winner coming away with $250,000. As noted, Cena is currently taking time away from WWE to promote and work on various outside projects. He is advertised to be on the July 4 episode of SmackDown.

- Wizard World Philadelphia announced The Hardy Boyz, Bray Wyatt, Big Cass & Enzo and Alexa Bliss will be appearing throughout the event. Wizard World will take place between June 1 and June 4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, for more information, click here.

Jinder Mahal On Vince McMahon And John Cena Helping Him, When His Physical Transformation Started
See Also
Jinder Mahal On Vince McMahon And John Cena Helping Him, When His Physical Transformation Started

- Newly crowned WWE UK Champion, Pete Dunne, retweeted a fan showing a photo of him with current WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Neville, from years ago. Dunne responded "Time for a match I reckon." Neville also saw this and replied: "Careful what ya wish for lad."



Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles