- Above is the first look at the second season of American Grit hosted by John Cena. The show puts contestants through a number of challenges with the winner coming away with $250,000. As noted, Cena is currently taking time away from WWE to promote and work on various outside projects. He is advertised to be on the July 4 episode of SmackDown.
- Newly crowned WWE UK Champion, Pete Dunne, retweeted a fan showing a photo of him with current WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Neville, from years ago. Dunne responded "Time for a match I reckon." Neville also saw this and replied: "Careful what ya wish for lad."
Time for a match I reckon https://t.co/uJ1ZorcQVz— Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) May 23, 2017
Careful what ya wish for lad. https://t.co/bQpR2YLa2a— KING (@WWENeville) May 24, 2017
