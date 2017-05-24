Source: USA Today's "For The Win"

New WWE Champion Jinder Mahal spoke with Josh Barnett for USA Today's "For The Win" section this week as he made his media rounds. Below are a couple of highlights:

"I see Randy and A.J. Styles (as opponents), but I'm hoping for Cena when he gets back (from hiatus). I know some people don't see me as championship material. I haven't fully gotten their confidence. Beating someone like Cena would solidify me in their eyes as champion."

Not referring to himself as the new "American Dream" after using it on an episode of Talking Smack:

"Nobody told me to say that and nobody told me not to say it. It was just how I felt. I am the new American Dream because I have worked so hard to get to where I am. Many people don't give me the credit I deserve. No one in WWE is out-dieting me, no one is out-training me. It shouldn't be a surprise that I'm the WWE champion. Simply put, I am working the hardest.

"I could say that again. It's something I just believe. I enjoy being Talking Smack. It's an open forum. But literally not one person said, don't say that again."

Jinder also discussed calling his parents after winning the title, the influence his title reign has in India, transforming his physique and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

